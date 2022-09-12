The Bianconere started early and had a flying start, within the first 13 minutes Sofia Cantore scored their first goal. Cantore rounded the Nerazzure goalie to put the ball in the back of the net.

The girls did not become complacent and kept pushing which nearly led to the second goal through the movement from Cantore and Amanda Nilden.

However, Lineth Beerensteyn scored the girl’s second goal on 35 minutes to put Juve 2-0 up..

Inter gave as good as they got in the first half and did not let up. The Inter-Women came close with Tatania Bonetti and Ghoutia Karchouni. Inter also proved in the first half they will make The Bianconere work hard and that the game was far from over

At the beginning of the second half Inter substituted defender Stefanie van der Gragt for midfielder Lisa Alborghett and Marta Teresa Pandini was replaced by Irene Santi. Inter striker Tabitha Chawinga then scored the visitor’s first goal.

Within just 13 minutes of the second half, Chawinga scored her second goal of the game for Inter, equalising them with The Bianconere.

Joe Montemurro decided to change the Juve team and made a few substitutions. At 70 minutes Montemurro swapped midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir for midfielder Valentina Cernoia. Montemurro also decided to do another substitution at 76’ where he swapped defender Amanda Nilden for Evelina Duljan.

83 minutes in Juventus Women Striker Linda Sembrant was sent off due to receiving a red card.

Another Substitution at 84 minutes saw Juventus midfielder Julia Grosso being replaced by Annahita Zamanian. Montemurro also replaced striker Lineth Beerensteyn with Matilde Lundorf Skovsen.

Within the last few minutes of the game neither team let up, Cristiana Girelli scored Juventus’s 3rd goal of the game with the assistance of Cernoia.

However, there was still time for some late drama with Inter equalising in the last seconds of the match to make it 3-3.

A truly enthralling game, though Juve will be a little disappointed they did not pick up all 3 points.