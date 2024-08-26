Juventus secured a 3-0 victory against Verona this evening, as the Bianconeri continue to impress under Thiago Motta.

Juventus started the game on the front foot, much like they did in the previous match against Como—showing a stark contrast from what we saw under Max Allegri.

Motta has clearly won over these players, and this was shown on the pitch. They strung together crisp passes and were eager to push forward when they gained possession.

The high-pressing game was key, leading to Dusan Vlahovic’s first goal. Juve regained possession deep in Verona’s territory, allowing the Serbian striker to score.

The Bianconeri have become an effective pressing team, and it wasn’t long before full debutant Nicolò Savona added a second goal.

“This is the Juve team of our dreams,” most Bianconeri fans likely thought as the teams headed into halftime.

Juve kept their foot on the gas even after the break. The dynamic Samuel Mbangula won a penalty, which Vlahovic converted to extend Juve’s lead further.

This was the best Juventus performance we’ve seen in a long time, and Verona fans feared the worst at this stage.

The Bianconeri continued to dominate, and Verona simply didn’t have enough to pose a serious threat.

Motta even experimented with Kenan Yildiz in different roles and introduced a few debutants. Yet, Juve remained in control, with Michele Di Gregorio stepping up when needed, albeit on rare occasions.

It’s only two games into Motta’s tenure, but it’s clear he knows what he’s doing. Even more impressively, this Juve side is playing good football.