‘Matches are always tight’ – Chiellini believes one action could decide final

Juventus are set to face Inter Milan in today’s Coppa Italia final, and captain Giorgio Chiellini believes one mistake could well decide the clash.

The two sides have played out some exciting encounters this season, with Inter’s victory in the Supercoppa Italiana having come thanks to a last-minute winner in extra-time.

Chiellini believes that today’s match could well come down to one action also, with matches between the sides having been extremely tight in recent seasons.

“Matches with Inter are always well-balanced,” Chiellini said ahead of tonight’s final (via Juventus.com). “The details decide games like these. Looking back, if Alex Sandro hadn’t had that unfortunate moment in the Super Cup, we would have gone to penalties. In the league, there were very few shots from either side. The matches are always tight.

“Inter have many great players. They are fast on the counter attack. We saw last season how good they are, even if some players have changed. Simone Inzaghi has done a great job because it wasn’t easy to take over last summer. We respect them but don’t fear them.”

We have been extremely unlucky against their side in our last two outings, but third time will hopefully be the charm as we look to build on our impressive record of wins so far in 2022.

Our performances haven’t been overly consistent but we have managed to find a way to get the right results, although when we played the Nerazzurri, we outplayed them only to come away as the loser. It will be interesting to see how the boss decides to set the team out to play in the aftermath of those recent results, but I certainly wouldn’t advise betting against this one going our way.

