Juventus has finally lost a game, and now fans will hope the Bianconeri can go on a run of matches without losing another fixture.

This is the ideal scenario for a team aiming to become Italian champions at the end of the season. The Old Lady has been in good form in several of their matches over the last few weeks, and they will certainly win more games, which for those that visit https://allbets.tv/bookmakers/ will mean more opportunity to increase their winnings backing Juventus. Juve will face some tough fixtures before the end of 2024, and we will discuss the games they cannot afford to lose this year.

Lille vs Juventus, Champions League

Juve’s first loss of the season came in the Champions League against Stuttgart, and their next challenging fixture could be the upcoming game in France against Lille.

Lille has been impressive since the Champions League qualifying stage, and the Ligue 1 club will be a tough opponent for Juve.

Lille has already defeated Real Madrid, so if Juve manages to beat them, it would provide a significant boost to the Bianconeri’s confidence.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A

Juventus failed to win the last Turin Derby, and Torino appears to be a much stronger team this season.

The Bianconeri understand the importance of winning key matches and securing victory in this derby against their neighbours is crucial.

It will be Thiago Motta’s first derby in charge, and we can expect him to do everything possible to win. Juventus, however, has not lost this fixture in any competition since 2015.

AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A

Another tough opponent that Juve will face before the end of 2024 is AC Milan, and it’s a fixture that the Bianconeri know they cannot afford to lose.

Both teams have new managers, so Motta understands that he will have little excuse if his team returns from Milan defeated.

The Bianconeri won at the San Siro last season and have not lost any of their last two matches against the Rossoneri.

Aston Villa vs Juventus, Champions League

After the tough test against Lille, Juventus travels to Birmingham, England, to face Aston Villa in the Champions League.

The Villans have been the surprise package of the season in the competition, having already defeated Bayern Munich.

Juve would be fortunate to leave England with a draw, but a loss in this fixture could seriously impact their confidence.

Both clubs faced each other in the Champions League quarterfinals in 1983, and Juventus won both legs of that matchup.

Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A

Bologna’s visit to Juventus this year promises to be both exciting and challenging, as Motta faces his former employers.