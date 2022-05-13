“Matches like this hurt” Vlahovic sends message to Juventus fans

Dusan Vlahovic ended his first half-season at Juventus without a trophy, an outcome he probably didn’t envision when he first moved to the club in January.

The Serbian has been their main attacker since then and fans hoped he would fire them to at least one trophy.

Perhaps six months is too small for him to make such an impact and his next campaign would be much better.

After their Coppa Italia final loss against Inter Milan, the striker took to his Instagram account to send a message to the Juventus fans.

He posted a picture and captioned it: “Matches like this hurt. But if I’ve learned one thing, it’s that I’m ready to go down to hell with you if it will bring you back to paradise.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was a bright light at Juve in this second half of the season even though we would have wanted him to do more.

The Serbian will be much better in the next campaign when he has had a proper pre-season with us.

Hopefully, his goals will fire us to trophies because it would be a disaster if we go through two successive campaigns without silverware.

This has been a transition season, but results have to start pouring in from the start of the next one.