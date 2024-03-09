Thiago Motta is one of the managers Juventus is targeting to replace Max Allegri at the end of this season if they decide to part ways with their current manager.

Allegri has been under pressure to perform this season, as his team has failed to win a trophy since he returned to the club in 2021. The Bianconeri gaffer is working hard to end that drought by winning the Coppa Italia this year.

If Juventus decides they need a new manager in the summer, Motta is one of the available coaches for the job. He has been fantastic on the bench at Bologna this season and has been tipped to join another top club when the term ends.

However, former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi does not want him to join another rival of his former team because he believes Motta is a good coach. Materazzi wants Motta to spend another season on the bench at Bologna and possibly move to Inter afterwards.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I hope he doesn’t go to a big one in the summer and stays there in Emilia for a while, so we continue to win with Inzaghi and then one day, who knows when he could be the one to take Simone’s place.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has been a fantastic coach in Serie A and is set to get a top job in Europe after this season.

We need to decide soon if we are sticking with Allegri or employing a new manager so we can work on a deal for Motta.