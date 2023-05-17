Materazzi aims a sly dig at Juventus over top four places

Former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi has aimed a sly dig at Juventus over a place in the Italian top four.

The battle for the top four places in Serie A is tough, with at least four clubs battling for the last three spots.

At the moment, AC Milan looks set to miss out on a place there, but Juventus has a court case that could see them get punished with some points deduction.

The Bianconeri have fought for the initial 15-point deduction to be suspended and are confident they can defend themselves when the case comes up again.

However, Materazzi seems to believe they need to be punished and said if that happens, AC Milan will play in the Champions League next season.

The World Cup winner said via Calciomercato:

“For us, however, it will be a good season finale, but four games ago nobody thought that Inter could go to the Champions League. Now nobody thinks Milan can go there. Of course, unless you penalize those who need to be penalized…”

Juve FC Says

Materazzi does not like Juventus and does not hide it. However, his opinion does not hold much weight and we believe we will defend ourselves whenever we need to and it is telling that some people want Juve to fail and don’t care how that is achieved.