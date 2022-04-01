Marco Materazzi
Materazzi reveals one thing Juventus is better at than Inter Milan

April 1, 2022 - 10:30 am

Juventus and Inter Milan will face off in a huge Serie A clash as club football returns this weekend and it promises to be a solid game.

Inter ended Juve’s dominance of Serie A by winning the league title last season while the Bianconeri struggled and finished 4th on the league table.

They didn’t start this season well either and have been playing catch up, but Inter’s inconsistent form means just a point separates them from the reigning champions before this game.

The Bianconeri can move ahead of their archrivals with a win, albeit having played a game more than the Nerazzurri.

However, it would be easier said than done, but former Inter Milan and Italy defender Marco Materazzi admits the Bianconeri are more compact before insisting no one can afford to lose the fixture.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “Juve is more compact at the moment. This time no one can afford to lose. Only one possible result.”

Materazzi played in some tense game against Juventus and he knows what it feels like to face the Bianconeri.

Juve might not have started this season well, but they remain arguably the top club in Italy and will do everything to earn all the points from this fixture.

1 Comment

    Reply Mateo April 1, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Dybala a brace & Dusan a goal. 3:1

