Materazzi reveals the Inter players he wants to be heroes against Juventus

Former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi has spoken about the Derby d’Italia today and hopes someone with serious affiliation with Inter scores the deciding goal.

Inter and Juventus matches are the most prominent fixtures on the Italian league calendar.

Today’s game is one of the most important, with Juventus hoping to win and keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four.

Inter will not want to help their fierce rivals and the Milan side will be confident after making progress in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Materazzi said via FC Internews:

“I hope that a player like Barella or Dimarco can decide it.

“someone who has a really strong connection to Inter.”

“Calhanoglu is another player who’s become like that, Bastoni, Lautaro, it is good to see so many players who have such a strong attachment to this club, and I hope that one of them can be important tomorrow.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Inter is an important fixture for both clubs and we do not expect Materazzi to support us.

However, whoever he gives his support to does not matter. What matters is that our players do their best and deliver the points.

As long as that happens, we will achieve our goal and move on to the next game which we also hope to secure a win.