Materazzi says Vlahovic will solve Juventus’ attacking problems for several years

Former Inter Milan star, Marco Materazzi, is impressed with Juventus for signing Dusan Vlahovic and he believes the Serbian will serve the Bianconeri for a long time.

Juve added the former Fiorentina man to their squad in the last transfer window as they sought to make the team stronger in the second half of this season.

Paulo Dybala failed to lead the attack well after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club and they had to bring in another attacker.

At 22, Vlahovic is already considered one of the best strikers in the world and that means Juventus has a player they can count on now and in the future.

Speaking about the former Fiorentina man, Materazzi said via Calciomercato: “Great for his age, the goals he scored and above all those he will score. He fixed the attack for seven to eight years, he is one of the top centre-forwards in the world. I would have liked to play against him because he is someone who gives and takes: we would have enjoyed it.”

Vlahovic has been a great signing in the few months he has spent at this club and the striker is certainly a star player to have in your team.

With his goals, we can win the league title again next season, but he cannot do it alone and will need support from other players in the squad.