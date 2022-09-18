Mathias Pogba makes an important confession in the Pogba case

The Paul Pogba family issue has been taking different twists and now there is a confession from the midfielder’s brother, Matthias.

Pogba has been the subject of extortion attempts from his sibling and some of his childhood friends.

The Juve star has been suffering in silence for the longest time, but Matthias made what seems to be a big mistake now when he published a video threatening to reveal some secrets of his brother to the world.

The Bianconeri midfielder reported the matter to the police in France and Italy, where he had been previously been attacked.

The Police in France invited Matthias in for a chat after they opened an investigation, and a report on Tuttojuve is revealing that he has confessed to being one of the hooded men who demanded his brother paid them for protecting him for a long time in his French hometown.

The investigation is ongoing, and we expect him to make more bombshell revelations that will likely implicate him and others.

Juve FC Says

We really have no business in Pogba’s family issues, but it could be a factor that affects his performance.

The World Cup winner is currently injured, but he might be worried about his safety.

If that is the case, when he starts playing for us, he could struggle to concentrate.