Matias Soule has reportedly made a decision on his future

Matias Soule is one Juventus youngster catching the attention of many clubs around Italian football at the moment.

He is working hard to become a mainstay in the Bianconeri first team, but chances are hardly coming his way as the club battles for the league title.

The ideal thing to do is to leave on loan and the January transfer window offers him a good chance to achieve that if he wants.

Reports have linked several clubs with a move for him, but Tuttomercatoweb reveals his desire is to stay put in Turin and continue to work his way into the first team.

It remains unclear where he will spend next season, but the Argentinian has decided against moving out on loan in January.

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of the fine budding youngsters on our team now and we expect him to become a mainstay in the side in the future.

However, for now, he probably needs to leave on loan to another Serie A side that will give him more first-team minutes.

But the decision rests with him because we cannot force him to leave temporarily if he believes he will develop better training with our top players.