Matias Soule is aiming for more relevance at Juventus

Matias Soule has enjoyed many playing chances at Juventus this season and now wants more.

The attacker has been one of the club’s most important youngsters as Max Allegri eases him into life in the senior team.

He initially started impressing for the Next Gen side, which earned him a promotion to the senior team and he is now looking to make more progress.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Argentinian is targeting more game time at the senior level, which could lead to more talks with the club.

His current deal expires in 2024, with the Bianconeri holding an option for two more seasons. However, his playing chances will be the subject of discussion when his entourage meets the club again.

Juve FC Says

Soule is a fine talent who will have a good career if we nurture him well.

Training with top professionals at the club helps, but he needs to play in matches more often to feel he is developing well.

In the summer, we could find another Serie A club to send him to so he can get the minutes he needs to improve.

Several sides in the competition will be keen to have him in their squad, especially if we agree to cover his wages.