Matias Soulé reveals Di Maria’s message of support ahead of U20 World Cup debut

On Saturday night, Argentina started their U20 World Cup campaign with a win over Uzbekistan. The young Albiceleste had a Juventus starlet among their ranks in the shape of Matias Soulé.

The hosts found themselves trailing when the Asians took a surprising lead in the 23rd minute, but they managed to overturn the result thanks to goals from Alejo Veliz and Valentin Carboni in the 27th and 41st minutes respectively.

For his part, Soulé started on the right wing while donning the Number 11 jersey, similar to his idol and Juventus teammate Angel Di Maria.

After the match, the 20-year-old revealed the messages of support he received from his Bianconeri teammates and Argentine compatriots Leandro Paredes and Di Maria.

“They both sent me messages, I spoke with Leandro and he asked me how I’m feeling,” said the young winger in his post-match interview with TyC Sports via Tn.com.ar.

“Il Fideo wrote to me on Instagram saying ‘Come on, Guacho, the 11 weighs a lot.’

“I agree, this jersey does weigh a lot. He [Di Maria] wished me a good game. I thank them both for everything.”

Argentina U20 will play against Guatemala on Wednesday and New Zealand on Saturday in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

Javier Mascherano’s men are amongst the favorites to lift the trophy and emulate their senior compatriots who won the World Cup in Qatar.