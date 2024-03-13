Matias Soule attracted serious transfer interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad during the January transfer window. This interest did not come as a surprise to Juventus or their fans, given Soule’s exceptional season while on loan at Frosinone.

Juventus is pleased with Soule’s impressive performances and is eagerly anticipating his return to their squad. Despite Al-Ittihad’s willingness to pay 25 million euros to secure his signature in January, the player decided it was not the right time for him to change clubs. Additionally, Soule is not enthusiastic about a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Il Bianconero, Soule’s market value has now increased significantly. The report suggests that he is currently valued at more than 25 million euros, and Juventus expects to sell him for around 40 million euros when he eventually departs the club.

Juve FC Says

Everyone who follows Serie A can see that Soule is one of the best players in competition, so we expect to make a good fee from his signature when we eventually sell him.

However, we could also use him to significantly lower Atalanta’s asking price for Teun Koopmeiners at the end of this campaign.