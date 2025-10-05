TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Fabio Quagliarella (L) of Juventus FC celebrates his goal with team-mate Alessandro Matri during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Juventus FC and FC Nordsjaelland at Juventus Arena on November 7, 2012 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus manager Igor Tudor might be facing a selection dilemma ahead of Sunday’s clash against Milan, as he has to choose which striker will lead the line.

This season, three centre-forwards have been vying for the No.9 role: Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David and Loic Openda.

In midweek, David got the nod in the 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the Champions League. However, the Canadian was guilty of wasting an absolute sitter.

Alessandro Matri considers Dusan Vlahovic Juve’s best striker

The former Lille star has only managed to score a single goal thus far this season. This was on his debut against Parma on the opening day of the season.

And yet, most accounts have identified David as the favourite to get the nod on Sunday against Milan.

However, former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri doesn’t agree with Tudor’s reported choice, as he insists that Vlahovic should be ahead in the pecking order, even though his expiring contract is complicating his status at Continassa.

“In terms of quality, I’d say Vlahovic, but we know about his contractual issues,” noted the former Cagliari bomber in his interview with TuttoMercatoWeb via JuventusNews24.

“For a club looking to build a project, I don’t know how feasible that is, but of the three strikers they have, I’d always go for Vlahovic.”

Fabio Quagliarella also votes in favour of Vlahovic

For his part, Fabio Quagliarella agrees with his former Juventus teammate, as he also believes that Vlahovic has something extra to offer.

“I’d start Vlahovic tonight against Milan at the Stadium, despite rumours that David will start,” said the retired striker during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

The Serbian international remains the club’s top goalscorer this season, with four strikes to his name. However, all of his goals have come off the bench, hence why Tudor could be tempted to utilise him as a super-sub.