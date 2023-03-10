Matri reveals Pogba committed the same offence under Conte

Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri has disclosed another episode of Paul Pogba’s indiscipline after he missed the match against Freiburg.

After arriving late for a team meeting the previous day, the midfielder was omitted from the squad for the game.

Having spent much of the season sidelined by injuries, Pogba was expected to stay focused and avoid negative news now that he is back.

However, the latest episode happened and he missed yet another game for the club.

But this is not the first time that has happened and Matri reveals one other episode when they were teammates at Juve.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“These are things that happen, but it is necessary to understand if it has happened other times. When I was at Juve it happened that Pogba was late for a workout and Conte did not call him for a game”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a very talented player, but the midfielder cannot escape the negative press.

The Frenchman is one player we have been patient with and he simply must do better as a show of appreciation.

Hopefully, the World Cup winner will learn from this and do better when he is back in the squad.