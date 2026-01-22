Juventus are planning to strengthen its midfield in the summer transfer window, and Franck Kessie has emerged as one of the players under serious consideration. The club are already preparing for potential changes in that area of the squad and views the Ivorian as a strong option ahead of next season.

Juventus planning for midfield changes

Kessie has been playing in the Saudi Pro League since leaving Barcelona, but his contract is set to expire in the summer. The midfielder is keen to return to European football once the season concludes, believing he can still perform at a high level for a top club. Juventus share that assessment and feels he has the qualities needed to make an impact in Turin.

The Bianconeri are looking beyond immediate needs and focusing on medium to long-term planning. Several factors are influencing their approach, including uncertainty around existing midfield personnel and the possibility of departures. As part of that strategy, Juventus have already made contact with Kessie’s representatives to explore the conditions of a potential free transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

Kessie’s previous experience in Serie A is viewed as a significant advantage. Having played for both Atalanta and AC Milan, he is familiar with the demands and tactical nature of the league, which could allow for a smoother transition should he return to Italy.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Talks described as serious and detailed

Further insight into Juventus’ interest has now been provided by Matteo Moretto, who outlined how advanced the discussions have been. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he explained that the club’s approach is far from casual.

He said, “Juventus knows they need to sort out some pieces of their midfield, not so much immediately, but in the future, because there are still some situations to be clarified, such as McKennie’s contract renewal, and there are players who could leave, so Juve wants to be prepared for the future and for June. We had this meeting with Franck Kessie’s agent, and I can tell you that Juventus is taking this matter very seriously. It wasn’t a meeting just for the sake of it, it wasn’t a meeting to get to know each other, it was a meeting to go into the details of the possible deal.”