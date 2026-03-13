According to multiple reports, Juventus have been linked with an interest in Marcus Thuram, raising the possibility of a reunion with his brother Khéphren Thuram at the Allianz Stadium.

Khéphren Thuram has developed into one of the most important players in the Juventus squad over the last two seasons since arriving at the club. His performances in midfield have consistently stood out, particularly among the group of players who joined the Bianconeri during the same period.

The French midfielder has become a key figure in the team, contributing energy, composure, and tactical discipline in the centre of the pitch.

Reports question Juventus interest

Speculation has therefore emerged about whether Juventus might attempt to sign his elder brother, Marcus Thuram, in order to bring the siblings together at the club.

However, recent updates suggest that such a move may not be part of Juventus’ current transfer plans.

Matteo Moretto addressed the rumours and clarified the situation surrounding the reported interest.

He said, as cited by Tuttojuve:

“There are no known contacts between Juventus and Thuram. Juventus currently have different ideas for the attack and Thuram is not among their concrete objectives.”

The comments indicate that while the striker has been linked with the club in media reports, there have been no confirmed discussions between the parties involved.

Complicated deal with Inter Milan

Marcus has established himself as one of the most effective forwards in Serie A since joining Inter Milan. His performances have made him a key figure in their attacking line and have naturally drawn attention from other clubs.

Despite that reputation, completing a transfer from Inter to Juventus would present significant challenges.

Direct deals between the two clubs are historically difficult to negotiate, particularly when the player involved is an important member of the squad.

For that reason, Juventus may ultimately choose to focus on alternative attacking targets as they plan for the future.

Nevertheless, the transfer window remains unpredictable, and circumstances can change quickly. If Juventus decide to reassess its options in the coming weeks, interest in Thuram could still develop further before the market opens.