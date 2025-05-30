Juventus are preparing to make significant changes to its backroom staff as it aims to address ongoing issues within the club. Multiple reports suggest that Damien Comolli is set to join the Old Lady soon, signalling a fresh approach at the board level. Alongside this, Giorgio Chiellini is expected to be promoted to a more prominent role, while Cristiano Giuntoli appears to be facing dismissal as a consequence of his recent decisions.

The Bianconeri are competing for the best players on the market and recognise the importance of having the right people in leadership positions to support this ambition. Over the two seasons that Giuntoli has served as sporting director, he has not delivered the impact required by the club, and his departure seems imminent.

Fresh Faces to Strengthen Juventus

Comolli’s arrival is unlikely to be the only change at Juventus’ executive level. According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, the club is also welcoming back Matteo Tognozzi, their former chief scout. Tognozzi spent six years at Juventus before leaving in 2023. During his tenure in Turin, he played a key role in discovering promising talents such as Dean Huijsen, Matias Soulé and Kenan Yildiz.

After a 16-month stint working at Granada, Tognozzi is reportedly set to return to Juventus, a move the club welcomes enthusiastically. His familiarity with the Juventus environment and proven scouting expertise are viewed as vital assets for the club as they strive to reverse their recent decline.

A Need for Stability and Expertise

The current situation at Juventus requires the best possible leadership to halt the recent downturn in fortunes. Bringing in experienced and knowledgeable personnel such as Comolli and Tognozzi is part of the club’s strategy to rebuild and improve performance across all areas.

As the club continues to compete at the highest level, these changes signal a commitment to professionalising the backroom staff and ensuring that Juventus have the support necessary to succeed on the pitch. The hope is that this refreshed management team will provide the stability and expertise required to guide the Bianconeri back to their winning ways.