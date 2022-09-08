Matthijs de Ligt aims yet another dig at Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt has aimed another dig at Juventus as the Dutchman enjoys his start to life at Bayern Munich.

He was at Juve between 2019 and this summer when he demanded to move to Germany.

Juve quickly cashed in on him and replaced him with Gleison Bremer, who has not had the best of starts in Turin.

While Juve struggles in Serie A and Europe, Bayern is having a brilliant campaign, and De Ligt is enjoying his time there.

The defender has now aimed a dig at Juve by claiming the level of intensity in their training is less than what is applicable at Bayern.

He claims that was the reason he struggled when he first moved to Bavaria.

The Dutchman said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I am playing in training against some of the best strikers in the world. It was a little difficult at first, but day by day, you learn and improve. This is very important for me.

“Both training regimes are hard, but in Italy it’s more about tactics and systems, less intensity and above all less sprinting.

“I struggled a little at the start because I was not accustomed to the intensity level of the training at Bayern, but now I am in good shape.”

Juve FC Says

Different bosses manage both clubs, and they compete in specific domestic competitions.

Juve has to adapt to a training routine that will help them compete in Serie A.

Bayern does the same in Germany, so De Ligt shouldn’t have expected both clubs to train the same way.