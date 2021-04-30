Matthijs De Ligt pours water on exit-rumours by stating Juventus ‘dream’

Matthijs De Ligt was this week claimed to be ‘crazy’ about a move to Barcelona, but he has given an interview today describing his dream to one day be Juventus captain.

The Dutch defender has earned his place as amongst Juve’s key players, putting in a number of consistent performances at the back in the famous Black & White.

The rumour mill is really picking up ahead of the summer window however, with a number of outlets seemingly believing that our turbulent season has left question marks over our potential to keep out big names, but De Ligt has poured water on his supposed exit-rumours.

In conversation with Sky Italia(via Football-Oranje), De Ligt said, “For me, it is an honour to play for Juventus and it will be an even greater honour to be captain. A dream. But that’s not important now.

“We have four captains in the team (Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluigi Buffon, and Alex Sandro), Who have a lot of experience and who have been playing here for years. The most important thing for me is to play well and help the team. The coach then decides who will be the captain, but that is not my goal at the moment.”

One thing that Matthijs does want to change is his output at the other end of the pitch however. He added: “Scoring is also one of my qualities and I am not happy that I have only scored one goal this season. I definitely want to improve myself.”

The Dutchman certainly doesn’t seem interested in anything other than playing for Juventus in the near and distant future, not that I believe clubs would have been willing to pay the asking price we would have demanded regardless.

Is De Ligt amongst the key contingent that our future needs to be built around? Should he be high on our list of future captains?

Patrick