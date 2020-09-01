Matthijs de Ligt returns to Continassa

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has returned to the clubs Continassa centre to continue his rehabilitation programme.
The Dutch defender has spent the last few weeks on holiday having undergone stabilization surgery on his right shoulder at the close of 2019/20 season.
De Ligt is expected to spend at least three months in recovery and the club have confirmed that the Dutch international has returned to Continassa for the next stage of his rehabilation:
Following yesterday’s rest day, the Bianconeri began their second week of work under the direction of coach Pirlo; a peculiar week awaits them, given that the training sessions won’t see the nine players reporting for international duty.
The team, following a warm-up and a keep-away session, worked on ball possession and played a training match, spaced out by athletic drills.
As planned, Douglas Costa and Dybala carried out a personalised training session, whilst Bentancur and Ramsey trained with the group; Khedira, according to his programme, underwent recovery therapy.
Finally, Matthijs de Ligt returned to the JTC to start his rehabilitation programme.
Tomorrow the team will meet for training in the morning.