Mattia De Sciglio and Daniele Rugani are two more players who are expected to leave Juventus this summer.

The Bianconeri are working hard to ensure their team is in great shape for the upcoming season, with several players on their shopping list.

While Juventus is actively pursuing new signings, they are also looking to release some current players. According to Calciomercato, De Sciglio and Rugani are among those on the market.

De Sciglio has been plagued by injuries and has only a year left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium. Rugani, despite being offered a new two-year deal, is also available for transfer.

Both defenders have reported for pre-season training and are eager to secure a place in the team for the upcoming season. However, Juventus remains open to their departure and will offload them if suitable offers arrive for either player.

Juve FC Says

Mattia De Sciglio and Daniele Rugani have been at this club for a long time, and as we rebuild the team, they will struggle for game time.

Selling them off will also help us to raise additional funds to sign better players for their positions on the team.