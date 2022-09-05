Mattia De Sciglio is happy with Juventus performance against Fiorentina

Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio has chosen to see the positive side of their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina this weekend.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful they will follow up their 2-0 win against Spezia with another victory against La Viola.

However, beating Fiorentina in Florence is never an easy fit and Juve had to settle for a point.

The Bianconeri had started the game well and scored the first goal, but La Viola pegged them back after 20 minutes.

From then on, they laboured to get the win, but another goal never came and they will now turn their attention to their Champions League game against PSG.

De Sciglio knows how tough it is to visit Fiorentina and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“A point on a difficult field but the awareness that we still have to work hard to achieve our goals,”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina is a tough team to visit but they have not started this season well and we should beat them in that shape.

These are early days and we will win more matches, but we have to kill teams off if we want to even get back inside the top four at the end of this term.