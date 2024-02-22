It appears that Mattia de Sciglio’s return to action for Juventus is facing a delay as he has encountered a setback in his recovery. The defender, who has spent a significant portion of the season on the treatment table, was expected to become an option for Max Allegri as he progressed in his rehabilitation.

However, according to Il Bianconero, de Sciglio has suffered a setback in training due to an overload of work. As a result, he is now set to spend additional time on the sidelines to recover from this setback. This news comes as a disappointment for both the player and the club, as they had hoped for a timely return to bolster their defensive options.

Injuries can be a challenging aspect of a player’s career, and Juventus will likely continue to monitor and support de Sciglio in his recovery efforts, aiming for a successful return to action once he overcomes this setback.

Juve FC Says

Handing De Sciglio his last contract extension is one of the silliest things to do in hindsight because he has hardly been fit since then.

When he is available to play, he is one of the finest defenders in the squad, but his poor fitness record means that rarely happens, and we should consider offloading him as soon as we can.

If he does not stay fit, we could be stuck with him for another season because no club will agree to add him to their group with his injury history.