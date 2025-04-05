Mattia Perin has sparked conversation with a subtle social media post that many believe is directed at former Juventus manager Thiago Motta, following the latter’s recent in-depth interview reflecting on his time in charge.

Motta, who was relieved of his duties by the club before the conclusion of the season, gave a candid account of his experience on the Juventus bench. In the interview, he acknowledged the challenges he faced with certain decisions but firmly rejected the notion that his tenure was a failure. According to him, the club was still capable of achieving its objective of finishing inside the top four, and he expressed confidence that the team could have reached that goal under his leadership.

Despite his insistence, Juventus management evidently lacked the same conviction, opting instead to part ways with him. While his dismissal appeared performance-related, speculation has grown that deeper issues may have played a role—particularly alleged disagreements with members of the squad. It remains unconfirmed whether Mattia Perin was among the players who had a strained relationship with the former manager.

However, amid the circulation of Motta’s interview, Perin took to Instagram with a pointed message: “Everyone is the architect of their own fortune.” Although he did not reference Motta directly, the timing of the post and its tone have led many supporters and observers to interpret it as a subtle response to the ex-manager’s comments.

While Motta did make several decisions that received praise during his stint, the overall inconsistency of performances and lack of results ultimately contributed to his dismissal. Regardless of intent, Perin’s statement has added fuel to the ongoing discourse surrounding Motta’s tenure and its abrupt end. The goalkeeper’s post suggests there may have been internal tensions, even if the full extent of any conflict remains speculative at this stage.