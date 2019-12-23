Mattia Perin close to Genoa return

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is on the verge of completing a move back to Genoa in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2018 and has managed just nine appearances since then, playing second fiddle to Wojciech Szczęsny.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti now reports that Genoa are in talks with Juventus to bring Perin back to the Stadio Luigi Ferrari’s for the remainder of this season.

Perin is expected to join on loan with a possible option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.