Mattia Perin
Mattia Perin discusses the energy around Juventus now.

February 11, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Juventus has been on the up since Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria arrived last month.

The Bianconeri had struggled in the first half of the season and it seemed they would not see a good end to the campaign.

However, that could all change now, with the club acquiring players in two important positions.

Vlahovic has scored in his two matches for the club and Zakaria has also been pleasant to watch on the pitch.

It is not just on the pitch where they have made an impact, with the Bianconeri second choice goalkeeper, Mattia Perin saying the energy around the dressing room now has been positive.

Speaking after their 2-1 win against Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last night, he said via Il Bianconero:

“There is beautiful energy in the locker room and on the pitch. We are building something important match after match. If we want to sacrifice ourselves and have fun we will take away some satisfactions”

Juve FC Says

We can tell when our club has a united and exciting dressing room from the way they perform on the pitch.

Juve struggled in the first half of this campaign because the energy was just not right.

Now they have a more positive one and we can see it from how they execute their game plans on the pitch. Hopefully, it will only get better.

Avatar

