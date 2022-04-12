Mattia Perin has already made his decision regarding the future

Despite suffering for playing time since joining Juventus in 2018, Mattia Perin is apparently happy to stay in Turin for years to come.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the goalkeeper has decided to accept the Bianconeri’s renewal offer.

Reminiscently to other contract offers, it will include wage deduction. Nevertheless, the Italian is still willing to proceed with it and maintain his role at the club.

The former Genoa goalkeeper currently acts as an understudy for Max Allegri’s first choice shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny.

But this season, Perin has slowly developed into an influential locker-room figure at Juventus, and the management would be more than happy to maintain the services of a reliable second-choice custodian.

Juve FC say

At the age of 29, one would expect the talented goalkeeper to search for a club that can guarantee him playing time while he’s at the peak of his powers.

Nonetheless, the Juventus mentality can be contagious, as we’ve seen senior players transmitting it for their younger teammates.

For instance, third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio barely features at all, and yet, the club values his presence because he’s someone who provides positive vibes and cheers on his teammates.

So if Perin is willing to sacrifice playing time in order to serve as a soldier for the cause, then Juventus should be delighted to have one of the best Italian goalkeepers of his generation as a backup option.