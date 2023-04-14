Mattia Perin insists Juventus stars have togetherness

Matia Perin had to come on to replace Wojciech Szczęsny in Juventus’ 1-0 win against Sporting Club in the Europa League yesterday and he has hailed the togetherness in their squad.

The black and whites got the job done, but there was a health scare in the game as Szczęsny felt some pain in his chest and had to be replaced.

Perin stepped up and helped the club preserve its clean sheet and spoke about the togetherness in the squad afterwards.

He said via Calciomercato:

“You see, on the field, what binds us between goalkeepers is an incredible synergy, even Pinso, especially him, helps to elevate the other. We are professionals, we joke but we are the first to be serious. The synergy is the same in the team group. Exceptional all in difficulty, good at not falling into victimhood or fake alibi, we turned the negative energy, we proved to be a team of men.

Juve FC Says

We need togetherness as a team if we are to achieve any success and the group seems to have it.

Thankfully, Szczęsny is fine and Perin has shown he is an able deputy we can trust to deliver the goods when our first choice isn’t available to play.

The first-leg victory is important, but we must earn a win when we visit Portugal for the reverse fixture as well.