Juan Cabal faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury during the international break. The Colombian defender, who was signed by Juventus this season to replace Alex Sandro, has been a key figure in the squad. His unfortunate setback leaves Juventus with a defensive crisis, as they are already without Gleison Bremer, who is also out until next term.

Cabal’s performances since his arrival in Turin have been impressive, quickly earning him a spot as a trusted player in Thiago Motta’s side. His absence will undoubtedly be felt, not just on the pitch but within the squad, where he has formed strong bonds with his teammates.

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin penned an emotional open letter to Cabal, showing the unity and camaraderie within the team. Perin wrote, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“A small obstacle will take you to a higher level, I’m sure that this moment will be the springboard towards your wonderful career. We will always be by your side, we are waiting for you on the pitch, our Juanito.”

These words reflect the collective belief in Cabal’s resilience and potential to bounce back stronger from this setback.

Juventus now faces a challenging situation as they must address their defensive vulnerabilities in the upcoming transfer windows. With both Cabal and Bremer sidelined, the club will likely need to explore reinforcements during the January transfer window to maintain their competitive edge across all competitions.

Cabal’s injury also emphasises the strain of congested football calendars, with international breaks proving particularly costly for clubs. The timing of his injury, coming just as he was solidifying his place in the team, is a blow to Juventus’ defensive stability.

As Cabal begins his recovery journey, Juventus will have to manage without him for the rest of the season while seeking a suitable replacement to fill the gap. His return, when it happens, will undoubtedly be welcomed by teammates and fans alike, who are eager to see him continue his promising start in Turin.