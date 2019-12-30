All Stories, Transfer News

Mattia Perin poised to rejoin Genoa

December 30, 2019

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is poised to return to Genoa on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old has sat out the entirety of the season to date following a shoulder injury that also scuppered a proposed move to Benfica in August.

Gazzetta dello Sport now report that Perin is expected to return to Genoa next week when the January transfer window opens as the two clubs are close to agreeing terms.

Perin has only had limited playing time with the Bianconeri following the return of veteran Gigi Buffon.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Van Der Sar: ‘De Ligt wants to be the best’

December 30, 2019

Mendes: ‘Ronaldo will stay with Juventus’

December 30, 2019

Where is Sarriball?

December 27, 2019