Mattia Perin poised to rejoin Genoa

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is poised to return to Genoa on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old has sat out the entirety of the season to date following a shoulder injury that also scuppered a proposed move to Benfica in August.

Gazzetta dello Sport now report that Perin is expected to return to Genoa next week when the January transfer window opens as the two clubs are close to agreeing terms.

Perin has only had limited playing time with the Bianconeri following the return of veteran Gigi Buffon.