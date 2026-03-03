Juventus delivered another remarkable comeback against AS Roma yesterday, recovering from a 3-1 deficit to secure a 3-3 draw late in the game. In recent weeks, the team has struggled to dominate matches or consistently secure victories, yet their resilience and determination remain unquestionable.

The club’s motto, ‘until the end’, appears to have been fully embraced by the squad, as they continue to produce spirited performances. Their recent displays have convinced supporters that Juventus are capable of finishing the season within the top four, a key objective in a fiercely competitive Serie A.

Key Moments in the Roma Clash

The match against Roma was pivotal in the race for a top-four spot. The 3-3 draw allowed Juventus to maintain an advantage in head-to-head records, having already defeated Roma in Turin earlier in the season. Competitors such as Atalanta and Como are also vying for similar positions, yet Juventus appear prepared for the challenge. The team’s ability to remain composed and fight back in difficult circumstances has been widely praised.

Perin Highlights Team Spirit

Mattia Perin reflected on the performance and emphasised the importance of the team’s resilience, saying via Calciomercato:

“We’re showing we have soul and character. We need to improve on several things. In the first half, we were dominating and had four or five scoring opportunities. If we were more consistent, we wouldn’t be making these comebacks, but what can we say about this team’s soul and character? And that’s one of the few things you can control in football. Roma would have gone seven points ahead, it would have been difficult. Now we’re there, we won the direct match and we’d be ahead. But there’s also Atalanta and Como, we need to improve, but not our character; that’s already a good starting point.”

Perin acknowledged that while tactical and technical improvements are needed, Juventus’ character remains a defining strength. Their determination to compete until the final whistle has been critical in maintaining their position in the top-four race and offers a foundation for the team as the season progresses.