Arkadiusz Milik was the villain as Juventus dropped two points against Empoli yesterday.

The Polish striker was chosen to start the game ahead of Kenan Yildiz and hoped to make an impact while showing why he should always start the Bianconeri’s matches.

However, he got a red card midway through the first half, which proved costly for the Bianconeri.

Milik was stunned to be sent off after VAR deemed his high foot challenge to be dangerous.

The former Napoli striker has since apologised, and Max Allegri refused to criticise him for the sending-off.

He needs his teammates to show him support and that is what he is getting. One of the players who showed him support is Mattia Perin, with the Juve number two writing, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Extraordinary player. Exemplary professional. We are a super Arek team. You will make it up to me.”

Juve FC Says

Milik will be devastated by the red card he received in that game and it affected the outcome of the fixture.

However, football is a team sport and we will welcome him back after his suspension.

Our players have to be very careful at this stage of the term and getting sent off will always put your teammates in difficulties.