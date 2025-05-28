Juventus have confirmed that goalkeeper Mattia Perin will be sidelined for the next two months following surgery on his right hand. The setback will see the experienced Italian miss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, a significant blow for both the player and the team as they prepare for a packed fixture schedule next term.

Perin has played an important role for the Bianconeri this season. During the first half of the campaign, he rotated with Michele Di Gregorio under Thiago Motta, particularly featuring in Coppa Italia fixtures. His presence extended beyond the pitch, with Perin considered a respected and influential figure in the dressing room.

However, under Igor Tudor’s brief tenure, Perin saw limited action. With Juventus fighting to secure a Champions League spot late in the season, the Croatian manager stuck with Di Gregorio in goal to maintain continuity and defensive stability.

Key Dressing Room Leader Sidelined

Despite not being first-choice towards the end of the campaign, Perin’s injury will be felt deeply within the squad. Juventus have no intention of offloading the 32-year-old this summer, recognising his value as both a backup option and a mentor for younger players in the squad.

His absence from the Club World Cup denies the team an experienced option for the global tournament, which represents a major opportunity for the club to reassert its stature on the international stage. The hope within the club remains that he will recover in time for pre-season preparations.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Club Issues Official Statement

Juventus confirmed the nature and details of Perin’s injury in an official statement on their website, which read:

“On Monday afternoon, Mattia Perin underwent surgery for arthrodesis of the proximal interphalangeal joint of the fifth finger of his right hand, which was necessary following a post-traumatic arthrosis in inveterate subluxation. The surgery was performed by Dr Battiston and Dr Ferrero, in the presence of the club doctor Dr Freschi, and was a complete success. The player will be able to return to the field in approximately eight weeks.”

While his absence is unfortunate, Juventus fans can take solace in the fact that the operation was successful and the recovery timeline ensures Perin should be available at the start of the next campaign. His leadership and reliability remain assets the club intends to keep around for the foreseeable future.