Mattia Perin to receive additional playing time at Juventus

Despite being a backup option for Wojciech Szczesny, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin has been excellent whenever called up this season. His most recent outing in Spezia was a further testament to his great prowess between the posts.

This term, the Italian made eight Serie A appearances, only conceding four goals in the process, while collecting five clean sheets.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Perin could receive further playing time at Juventus, even though Szczesny remains the ultimate number one.

Naturally, the Pole will regain his starting spot for Thursday’s decisive second leg against Nantes in the Europa League, as well as next Tuesday’s Derby della Mole.

However, Max Allegri could grant Perin a chance against Sampdoria, which is a personal Derby for the former Genoa custodian. Moreover, he should surely preserve his role as a starter in the Coppa Italia.

Aside from his quality on the pitch, the report reveals that the 30-year-old has cemented himself as an important locker-room figure and is immensely respected by his teammates and the coaching staff.

Juve FC say

Having two solid goalkeepers is a blessing for Juventus. But more importantly, the two men have great respect for one another, unlike other goalkeeping pairs who descend into dramatic chaos (like Donnarumma and Navas at PSG).

So as long as Perin remains dedicated to the cause and willing to accept a second-fiddle role, the club must try to lock him in for as long as possible.