Mattia Perin to return to Genoa?

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin could be poised to make a return to Genoa in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2018 as Gigi Buffon’s long-term successor but has seen his playing time limited by the superb form of Wojciech Szczęsny.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that negotiations between the two clubs are currently under way as Genoa have lost faith in keeper Ionut Radu.

Perin has managed just nine games while a shoulder injury ruled out his move to Benfica in the summer, despite there being reports of the Portuguese champions returning for the Italian keeper in the January transfer window.

There’s no clear indication yet whether Perin would return to Genoa on loan of if the Rossoblu are looking to make the move permanent right from the off.