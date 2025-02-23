Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni explained his special rapport with Alessandro Del Piero whom he idolised as a child.

Il Pinturruccchio is widely considered the greatest player in the glorious history of the Black-and-White club. After all, he holds the record for both club appearances (705) as well as goals scored (290). Moreover, his incredible loyalty to the cause when Juventus was demoted to Serie B consolidated his status as an iconic figure.

The Legendary Number 10 led a group of loyalists that includes Gianluigi Buffon, Pavel Nedved, David Trezeguet, Mauro Camoranesi and Giorgio Chiellini who helped the club secure an immediate promotion before restoring its status as the ultimate force in Italian football after years of struggles.

Therefore, Del Piero’s impeccable technical skills coupled with his fabulous character inspired generations of young players, including Zaccagni.

The 29-year-old has now established himself as one of the finest players in Serie A. He also inherited the captain’s armband following Ciro Immobile’s departure last summer.

Zaccagni also plays on the left flank and tends to cut to the middle and strike a curler with his right foot, something he learned while watching his role model in action.

“Yes, Alessandro Del Piero has always been my idol from when I was little,” said the Biancocelesti skipper in his interview with The Laziali Founder & TLN TV Serie A Host Steven Moore.

“I always studied his shot his goals and performances.”

Zaccagni had also scored a famous last-gasp equalizer against Croatia in Euro 2024 which evoked memories of Del Piero’s trademark goals. The Lazio star revealed he received a message from the 50-year-old on that particular occasion.

“Alex messaged me after the game against Monza. We have spoken often, also after the goal I scored in EURO 2024, so we have a good relationship.”