Matuidi: ‘I’m staying at Juventus’

French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has confirmed that Juventus will trigger an option to extend his contract for another year.

The 32-year-old was set to leave Turin this summer with talk of interest from French side Lyon who confirmed they had made an offer for Matuidi.

Speaking to Sport24, the Frenchman confirmed that he will be staying with the Bianconeri for at least one more season.

“In my contract there was an option for another year,” Matuidi told Sport24.

“Juventus have exercised it. I never had any doubts about it. I feel the trust of everyone.”