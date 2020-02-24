All Stories, Transfer News

Matuidi: ‘I’m staying at Juventus’

February 24, 2020

French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has confirmed that Juventus will trigger an option to extend his contract for another year.

The 32-year-old was set to leave Turin this summer with talk of interest from French side Lyon who confirmed they had made an offer for Matuidi.

Speaking to Sport24, the Frenchman confirmed that he will be staying with the Bianconeri for at least one more season.

“In my contract there was an option for another year,” Matuidi told Sport24.

“Juventus have exercised it. I never had any doubts about it. I feel the trust of everyone.”

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

De Ligt: ‘I used to play in midfield’

February 24, 2020

Agnelli: ‘Heresy not to think of Guardiola’

February 24, 2020

Juventus v Inter at risk?

February 24, 2020