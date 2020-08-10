Matuidi to Inter, Khedira & Higuain to terminate contracts?

Blaise Matuidi could be set to join MLS club Inter Miami while Juventus will try and agreement a contract termination for both Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi.

The Bianconeri are looking to rejuvenate the team with a new roster and the transfer of certain players from the squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the clubs balance sheet, with the losses from COVID-19 that cancelled many of the benefits of the €300 million capital increase, allows for large investments only in the event of cuts to the squad.

Higuain is reportedly willing to leave Juve, terminating his contract in exchange for part of the salary that Juve must pay him for 2020-21.

The situation for Khedira is more complicated: he imagines another season in Turin, but Juve want to end their relationship with Sami, but it may not be easy to find an agreement

Alongside, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, perhaps even Aaron Ramsey could all leave as part of the ‘renewal’.

Finally Blaise Matuidi is reportedly in talks with MLS side Inter Miami over a contract and could be on the first players to leave the club this summer.