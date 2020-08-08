All Stories, Club News

Mauricio Pochettino in pole position

August 8, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino is in pole position to take over from Maurizio Sarri, according to Corriere Torino.

The Turin based daily report that following Sarri beng relieved of his duties today, the Argentine coach is the favourite to replace him.

Corriere journalist Massimiliano Nerozzi reports that the Bianconeri have already held talks with Pochettino in recent days.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach has been without a club since last year when he was fired and replace by Jose Mourinho.

 

