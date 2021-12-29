Maurizio Arrivabene calls Dybala’s agent to assure him over agreement

Juventus’ CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has called Paulo Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun, to assure him the club would move ahead with plans to hand him a new deal and there would be no renegotiations.

Rumours in recent days suggested Juve would look to negotiate down the number of years it has agreed to give Dybala on the new deal because of his persistent injury problems.

The Argentinian remains a key player at the Allianz Stadium, but constant injuries mean Juve cannot enjoy him for long.

Max Allegri is still banking on him, and the club wishes to retain his services.

The former Palermo man hasn’t officially signed a new deal at the club yet, but he has reached an agreement with the club and Calciomercato says Arrivabene has assured Antun that Juve would not go back on the agreement between both parties.

Juve FC Says

Dybala’s injury problems are a cause for concern and Juve should also consider that as we try to get him on a new deal.

The attacker delivers when he is fully fit, but would his injury allow him to spend five more years in top-level football?

If Juve pushes on with a long-term deal, we might be stuck with him for a long time, even when he cannot play again.