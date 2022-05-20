Maurizio Arrivabene gives an update on Juventus summer plans

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene says they will be focused on strengthening the squad in the summer so that they can have a better campaign than this one in 2022/2023.

Juve started this term poorly, and it ultimately proved disastrous as they continued to struggle for consistency.

The Bianconeri will now end the campaign with no trophies and just a top-four finish, but they have to make better decisions for the next season.

In the summer, they would make changes to the playing squad and Arrivabene insists the goal is to have a stronger team that will deliver better performances.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “On the market we will do something that will allow us to close better than last year.”

Juve FC Says

We must learn from this failed campaign if we want to make progress and it seems the club’s hierarchy recognises that, which is a good thing.

Releasing some deadwood and replacing them with much better performers will guarantee more success in the next campaign.

Hopefully, we will have the funds to sign top players even if they have interest from other clubs.