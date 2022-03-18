Maurizio Arrivabene gives an update on Paulo Dybala’s contract

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene insists there is no conclusion on the club’s contract offer to Paulo Dybala just yet.

The attacker is in the final few months of his current deal with the Bianconeri and it has taken too long to tie him down to a new one.

Several European sides are already eyeing a move for him and it seems he might negotiate with one soon.

Juve and the former Palermo man want to continue their relationship, but he needs to put pen to paper and make it official.

Some rumours claim Juventus has withdrawn their current offer to him and will make a lower proposal to the attacker.

However, Arrivabene insists that is not exactly the case, telling Corriere Dello Sport via Calciomercato: “Let’s see how Paulo presents himself, nothing is decided.”

He also discussed the parameters being used to award new deals, claiming: “The technical aspect, the number of actual appearances, the duration of the contract and the economic value attributable to the individual player”

Juve FC Says

Juve is a properly run club and no individual player is bigger than the team.

This will factor in their contract negotiations and we expect them to give Dybala a new deal only if it makes sense.

The attacker also needs to understand his fitness problems are an issue and his new contract will reflect his consistent absence from the squad.