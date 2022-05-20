Maurizio Arrivabene makes bold Ronaldo and Italian football claim

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018, and the Portuguese attacker played for them until he left at the start of this season.

Ronaldo was signed because Juve wanted to win the Champions League, considering that he was a serial winner of the competition.

However, the Bianconeri couldn’t even reach the semi-final stage of the competition when he played for them.

But his arrival in Italian football boosted the profile of Serie A, and it made perfect business sense to have him around.

Some would argue that there was no value in his arrival at Turin, but Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, disagrees, and he says via Tutto Sport: “The operation brought the results, it also brought visibility into Italian football which it was different. I would not focus only on him, but on a broader discourse.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is arguably the most marketable footballer that has played in Serie A, and Juve deserves credit for bringing him to the competition.

The Bianconeri are the only Serie A club that can pull off such a transfer, but they have to judge if they benefited from it as a club before splashing out on another global superstar.