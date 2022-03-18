Maurizio Arrivabene reveals why Juventus didn’t wait until June to sign Vlahovic

Juventus CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene has revealed they had to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window because clubs from outside Italy were closing in on a move for him.

The former Fiorentina striker was in blistering goal-scoring form at La Viola and had refused to sign an extension with them.

His previous deal was due to expire in 2023 and Juve could have signed him, probably for a smaller fee, in the summer.

However, he surprisingly moved to Turin in the January transfer window to boost Juve’s chances of making a great end to this season and progress in the cup competitions.

Arrivabene said via Tuttomercatoweb: “There were movements around Dusan, in particular of foreign clubs. We considered that if we had pushed ourselves until June we would probably not be competitive in the increasingly less hypothetical auction with the English and Spanish. We checked if there were the conditions to take him. Immediately, having identified any outgoings that are not capable of equalizing the investment but of making it sustainable and at the precise moment when the accounts returned we presented the plan to Andrea and immediately afterwards to the Board of Directors, who authorized it.”

Juve FC Says

Signing Vlahovic now has been a great decision because we would have been in a worst position on the league table if we didn’t have his goals.

His early arrival gives him the chance to get used to his new teammates before next season.

In the remaining six months of the campaign, he should adapt to our style and hit the ground running from the beginning of the next campaign.