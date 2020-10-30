sarri
Maurizio Sarri and Juventus fail to reach an agreement

October 30, 2020 - 5:00 pm

Juventus and Maurizio Sarri have failed to reach an agreement over the termination of his deal after he refused to wave his 2.5 million euros outstanding pay, according to Gazzetta.

The Italian was fired by the Bianconeri in the summer after he won the league title but failed to win either the Italian Cup or the Champions League.

He had been given a two-year contract with the option of a third-year at the start of that campaign.

However, he was fired before the expiry of that deal and he is technically still contracted to Juve which stops him from taking up another managerial job.

The club and himself have been meeting to end their relationship and the recent meeting ended in a deadlock, the report claims.

It claims that Juve presented papers that Sarri can sign to free himself of his contractual duties with them, but he will have to forfeit the remaining 2.5m euros from his current deal and the former Chelsea manager declined the offer.

This means that the relationship between the pair will continue and Sarri can remain comfortable in the arrangement, after all, he is being paid even though he isn’t working as he would have liked to.

