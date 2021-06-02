Maurizio Sarri close to saving Juventus some money

Maurizio Sarri is set to finally get a new job which would save Juventus from paying him for the last year of his contract with them.

He has been on leave since 2020 when Juve asked him to step aside for Andrea Pirlo to become their latest manager.

Sarri had coached the Bianconeri for just one season and won the Scudetto for them.

He has remained unattached since then and has been linked with a move to several clubs.

Il Messaggero via Football Italia says Lazio is only €500,000 away from agreeing with him to become their next boss.

They have just lost Simone Inzaghi after he decided to become the newest Inter Milan boss.

They had been linked with a move for Andre Villas-Boas before now, but the report says the Portuguese manager cancelled his flight to Rome after discovering that he isn’t their priority managerial target.

Talks have been ongoing between Sarri and Lazio and the report says he would finally meet with the club’s president, Claudio Lotito, face-to-face tomorrow.

If Sarri joins them, it would be a minor boost to Juventus’ finances as saving some of the cash from his wages will be useful to them in a tough financial time like this.