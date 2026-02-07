Maurizio Sarri is preparing his Lazio side for a crucial Serie A clash against Juventus this weekend, a fixture his team know they need to win. The match comes at an important moment in the season, with both sides having clear objectives as the campaign progresses.

Juventus will be eager to return to winning ways at the Allianz Stadium following their shock defeat to Atalanta. With their Coppa Italia journey over and expectations limited in the Champions League, the Bianconeri are now fully focused on league matters. This places even greater importance on their domestic performances in the weeks ahead.

Juventus’ Serie A Momentum

In recent weeks, Juventus have been in excellent form, delivering strong performances across most competitions. The Bianconeri understand that there are still many matches to be played and that the season is likely to produce further twists before its conclusion.

To remain in contention for the top four, Juventus must keep winning, starting with their upcoming test against Lazio. On paper, it is a fixture many believe Juventus can win, especially given the intensity and confidence they have displayed in recent outings. Their ability to combine physical strength with tactical discipline has made them a difficult opponent for any side.

Sarri’s Assessment of Juventus

Sarri has already acknowledged the challenge his team faces, expressing concern about Juventus’ recent performances. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he offered a detailed assessment of the Bianconeri’s strengths and the task awaiting Lazio.

He said, “It’s a tough match, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve never seen Juventus with the intensity we’ve seen in the last month, they have great quality and the ability to counter attack after losing the ball. The defeat against Atalanta is debatable, they didn’t play badly, but I saw the same team in great physical and mental health. It will be a tough match physically, and going to that stadium also makes it difficult mentally. The only positive aspect is that in football, no one wins by default.”

His comments highlight the respect Juventus commands at present. For Lazio, overcoming that intensity will be essential, while Juventus will aim to prove once again that their recent league form is no coincidence.